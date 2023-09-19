Irish Grinstead Of R&B Girl Group 702 Dies At 43

CLOSE

On Saturday, Sept. 16, LeMisha Grinstead took to Instagram to announce the devastating news that her younger sister and fellow member of ’90s R&B group 702, Irish Grinstead, has passed away at the age of 43.

“It is with great sadness that I have to let you know that my beautiful sister and friend has passed away this evening. She has had a long battle and she is finally at peace. That girl was as bright as the stars!” LeMisha wrote. “She was not only beautiful on the outside, but also within. Sharing the stage with her was a joy I will cherish for the rest of my life! We, the family ask for prayers and respect for our privacy as we grieve an outstanding loss to our family.”

LeMisha didn’t mention the cause of Irish’s death, but in December of last year, 702, whose award-winning debut album No Doubt was released in 1996, announced that Irish would take a “medical leave of absence due to serious medical issues.” As NewsOne noted, her death comes 15 years after her twin sister, Orish Grinstead, died from kidney failure in 2008.

702 released three studio albums between ’96 and 2003, and while the group went through its share of membership changes through the years, Irish was always there.

On X, formerly Twitter, she was honored by fans and celebrities including Missy Elliot, who was featured on 702’s debut single “Steelo,” when she was still a rising star.

Rest well, Irish Grinstead. You will be missed, but neither you nor your contributions to music will be forgotten.

