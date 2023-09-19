Shanquella Robinson Wants Tubi Series To Cease And Desist

CLOSE

25 year old Shanquella Robinson went on a trip with so-called friends to Mexico and ended up dead, after a fight according to a video made its way around social media. Her friends claimed she fell ill then died however friends packed up and left Mexico leaving Shanquella Robinson behind.

Shanquella Robinson’s friends told the family she had way too much to drink and according to the police report, while the doctor wanted to take Robinson to the hospital, her friends insisted that she be treated at the vacation home. The doctor tried to give her an intravenous line before she began to have a seizure. But Shanquella Robinson’s autopsy report didn’t indicate that alcohol poisoning was the case.

Who, what and why Shanquella Robinson died is still a mystery nor has there been any justice for her death or her families grief.

Recently Tubi released a series using aspects of the real-life tragedy of Shanquella Robinson as a plot in a recent episode titled “Frenemie” of one of the network’s shows a crime drama titled “Street Legal”, opening a wound for Shanquella Robinson’s family that has no where near healed.

Now the family of Shanquella Robinson wants Tubi to cease and desist the episode.

According to the family through their attorney Sue-Ann Robinson

“We must express our profound dismay at the distressing misrepresentation and unauthorized use of Shanquella’s identity and the events surrounding her tragic passing,”

