1 Year Old Dies At Daycare From Featentyl Overdose Father Speaks

Parents struggle trusting others to keep their children. When a parent sends their young children to daycare while they work they expect that their children are in a safe space. In the Bronx, New York a parents trust was shattered after a 1-year-old died and three other children were hospitalized following suspected exposure to opioids at a Bronx day care center Friday.

911 was called just after 2:40 p.m. on Friday. when authorities arrived they found a 1 year old unconscious and unresponsive who later died at the hospital and they also found a 2-year-old boy and an 8-month-old girl unconscious.

The culprit is allegedly Fentanyl after police found a kilo press that is commonly used by drug dealers when packaging large quantities of drugs.

Facing murder charges is Carlisto Acevedo Brito, 41, and Grei Mendez, 36, of the Divino Nino Day Care were arrested Saturday night on multiple counts of manslaughter, assault, criminal possession of a controlled substance and narcotic drug and endangering the welfare of a child after Nicholas Dominici died and three other kids were hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl at the day care center.

The fentanyl was allegedly laying underneath a mat where children had been sleeping earlier.

Otoniel Feliz the father of the 1 year old baby boy is speaking out:

“If you take all the beautiful words in the world, this is Nicholas. A really happy boy,” …”This has broken my heart.”

