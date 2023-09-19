Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Are Separated But Still BFF’s

In enterrement marriage seems to be the new dating and fans are rarely surprised when they hear a couple a divorcing, even the ones we consider power couples.
However there are some celebrity couples that just seem perfect for one another, nothing could pull them apart and fans root for them. One of those celebrity couples that everyone is here for is the multifaceted entertainer Teyana Taylor and NBA basketball player/actor Iman Shumpert.
However the rumor mills have been turning about discord between Teyana Taylor and Man Shumpert now Teyana Taylor is confirming their separation however she wants to make it clear that the cheating rumors are not true and that in the midst of it all she and Iman are still the best of friends.
In an Instagram post Teyana Taylor shared a photo of herself with Iman:
Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, “infidelity” ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children.
Take a look at Teyana Taylor’s complete post and the video below
