Here’s Why Some Films Are Allowed To Promote During The Writer’s Strike

Why are some films and talent allowed to promote during the impending WGA and SAG strikes and others cannot? It boils down to what the unions will allow for independent productions versus larger corporations. Check out our explainer that breaks it all down.

Why Strike?

The Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) are still working to negotiate with major studios like Amazon, Disney and Netflix in hopes that major changes are made in favor of TV and film writers and actors. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and the unions have set a new time to renegotiate these terms, which would protect actors and writers. Some things they are hoping to address include: Artificial Intelligence, streaming, payment and more. The major technological changes that are taking place and the effects streaming has had on the industry is why talent continues to fight for what they deserve.

Who’s Promoting RN?

Most recently, rapper Megan Thee Stallion posted a clip about her upcoming appearance in A24’s musical comedy, Dicks: The Musical. She included a disclaimer in her caption that she has SAG’s approval to promote the film.

How Can They Do That?

Some fans may wonder why certain productions are cleared promote their projects. While dozens are on the streets marching for writers’ and actors’ rights. The answer is that there are a few exceptions to the union’s rules.

The union’s rules state that actors are not allowed to act in or promote their shows during the strike that started back in July 2023. However, the union has given a pass to some independent productions like A24 to proceed, through “interim agreements.”

“They’re not waivers,” SAG-AFTRA’s national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland told NPR. “We’ve been trying to get people to stop using that term because really the interim agreement is a full-on collective bargaining agreement.”

In order to be approved, productions must agree to the same terms the union demanded from the major studios before contract negotiations broke off on July 12. These terms includes 11% wage increases, protections against artificial intelligence, and higher residuals when streamers reuse content.

“If independent producers are willing and able to sign this agreement and produce projects under it, it really directly defeats any assertion that our proposals are unrealistic,” he said. “Well, if they’re realistic enough that independent producers who don’t have the bankroll of the studios can produce projects on them, how unrealistic are they, really?”

Setting the Standard

A24 is a great example of a profitable independent production company that can still move forward with producing and promoting projects throughout the strike. Other stars like Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz were also granted permission to promote the Michael Mann film

Ferrari and to work the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival back in August 2023.

So, What’s Next?

More negotiations were supposed to resume today (Sept. 20) between the studios and unions.

According to Variety, the WGA scheduled a meeting to meet with the major studio alliance to resume their negotiations after a month-long hiatus.

“The WGA and AMPTP now have a confirmed schedule to bargain this week, starting on Wednesday,” the union said in a message to its members. “You might not hear from us in the coming days while we are negotiating, but know that our focus is getting a fair deal for writers as soon as possible. We’ll reach out again when there is something of significance to report.”

The union has been on strike for 142 days and counting.

