Birmingham Band Director Tased At HS Football Game Speaks Out

Emotions run high at football games at every level, however who would expect a band director to be tased and arrested for directing his band at a high school football game!?

It has been a tradition in the South that following a football game that bands play a closing arrangement. Last week following a football game at PD Jackson-Olin High School, police asked the bands to stop playing, so people would leave the stadium. The home team band stopped playing but Johnny Mims, the Minor High School band director kept his band going, with an end result of police tasing the band direct 3 times then cuffed and arrested him in front of his students, charged with disorderly conduct, harassment and resisting arrest.

Band director Johnny Mims, has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, but he is speaking out saying that the actions of police were unwarranted.

“The director from Jackson-Olin High School came over to set up a coordination of playing a few tunes after the game,” “I was not trying to be defiant to the police department,” “I was just trying to do my job, which was previously established before the end of the game.”

Johnny Mims is now taking legal action, requesting that the police department drop all charges and make him whole again.

Take a look at the videos below, then give us your thoughts on what happened.