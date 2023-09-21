Jada Pinkett Smith Drops Her & Tupac Lip-Syncing Will Smith Video

CLOSE

We don’t want to get slapped but Jada Pinkett Smith posted a video clip on social media of her and Tupac Shakur lip-syncing Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff’’s smash hit ‘Parents Just Don’t Understand’ for her up coming memoir.

Side bar, with all due respect, what parents don’t understand is why does Jada Pinkett Smith keep sharing memories of Tupac opposed to keeping your memories private while sharing your love for your ‘husband’ Will Smith. After all Will almost crashed and burned his career defending Jada. But anyway we have digressed.

Jada Pinkett Smith shared the 2 minute video following a post sharing a passage from her upcoming memoir Worthy.

“Not in a million years would I have dreamed that the Fresh Prince and I would become, um, very acquainted. Not in a million years did I imagine three lives, their fates, would be so intertwined. And… I never would have imagined that this video would become a tangible memory, of the last time Pac and I, were simply kids together. Pac and I lip syncing Parents Just Don’t Understand by Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince during our Junior year in high school. Who would have thought?”

Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir ‘Worthy’ will be available October 17, 2023.

