KeKe Palmer Slays In A Blue And White Sergio Hudson Skirt Suit At The ‘TODAY’ Show

Keke Palmer and Sergio Hudson go together real bad. And they have for a long time.

Keke wore her most recent Sergio Hudson stunner during an interview with the TODAY show on September 25. While sitting pretty on the couch with hosts Hoda and Jenna, the Big Boss discussed motherhood, her tour, and her current and up-and-coming music projects.

Keke’s morning show slay was giving classic, sophisticated, and sexy.

The ensemble was a two-piece suit with a cropped blazer and a mini pleated high-waisted skirt. The main colorway of the outfit was white with navy blue “varsity” style vintage detailing on the skirt and the jacket. Keke’s shoes were white closed-toe pumps with red bottoms.

The garment seemed similar to others Sergio Hudson sent down the runway during his ‘90s ‘It Girl’ Collection 11. Scroll the designer’s Instagram post below, highlighting other fabulous looks from that collection.

For the TV interview, Leo’s mother let the gold buttons and accents of the suit shine and did not rock jewelry with the look. Her make-up and hair were ga-ga glam, honey! She complimented a long, wavy lace-front and deep side part with a deep red lip and smokey eye.

Keke shared the look on Instagram. Her nearly 14 million fans said she ate the entire look up! “It’s giving Elegance and Regality ,” commented one fan on the post. “It’s giving Elegance and Regality ,” said another.

Keke Palmer Shuts Down Dating Questions, Channels Beyoncé

While on the show, the hosts asked Keke about her relationship with Darius Jackson. The “Nope” actress joked the question off and then declined to comment. “Not ya’ll trying to get into it,” Keke said while answering questions about attending the Beyoncé birthday Renaissance World Tour concert with her baby’s father.

“We’re talk show hosts, you know,” TODAY show host Jenna replied. “We want to know if you are happy.”

Flipping her luscious long waves in her stylish Sergio Hudson set, Keke said, “I am happy. Life is good.” When pressed, she added, “Ya’ll trying to get specific. You know, I’m going to take a page out of my girl Beyonce’s book, ‘Mind Y’all’s Business.’”

See Keke’s Instagram post and look below. Let us know what you think, HB! Did she kill it?

