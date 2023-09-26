Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on the latest celebrity news including KeKe Palmer’s relationship, Bruce Willis’s health, Maury Povich coming out of retirement, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: KeKe Palmer, Bruce Willis & more! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: KeKe Palmer, Bruce Willis & more! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
80-year-old granny robs pregnant woman
-
Krayzie Bone ‘Fighting For His Life’ In LA Hospital, Per Report
-
CARESOURCE BACK TO SCHOOL
-
Singer Rachelle Ferrell Struggling With Health Issues and Hardships
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
National Cheeseburger Day: 7 Places To Get Cheap Burgers In Cleveland!
-
Cleveland Police Handcuff 8-Year-Old Driving Stolen Car
-
New Bae Alert!? Browns Grant Delpit Rumored To Be Dating Rapper Bia