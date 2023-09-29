SM Influencer Arrested For Going Live During Philly Riots

52 people were arrested Tuesday night when juveniles looted and wrecked havoc at dozens of stores including Foot Locker, Lululemon and Apple came after a peaceful protest over a judge’s decision to dismiss murder and other charges against a Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a driver, Eddie Irizarry, through a rolled-up window.
One of the 52 arrested was Dayjiah Blackwell, a social media influencer known as Meatball, who was doing LIVE COVERAGE up close and personal during the riot. Ms. Meatball was charged with burglary, conspiracy, and rioting among other felony charges. According to authorities Dayjah Blackwell incited others to engage in criminal activities. Dayjiah Blackwell is seen during her live videos giving randoms rides to freedom and repeatedly yelled out “Everybody must eat”, “Free iPhones”
Dayjiah Blackwell who has given new meaning of example of ‘the city of brotherly love’ say’s she was traumatized by her arrest.
“I just want to say thanks to everybody that ya know cared for me. Ain’t nothing never been nothing,” “I ain’t done anything like this in my life.”
But this experience hasn’t kept Meatball off of social media upon being released on bail Dayjiah Blackwell took to Instagram live to not only give her side of the story, but to plug her Cash App handle for her fans to send her money as a “welcome home” gift.
