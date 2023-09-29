CLOSE

The Real Housewives of Potomac should be rebrand to The Divorced Housewives of Potomac as it is being reported that another RHOP star couples marriage is going up in flames. It’s being reported that RHOP stars Gordon and Mia Thornton are separated.

Yesterday it was the announcement that “Real Housewives of Potomac” alumni Monique Samuels and Chris Samuels were officially divorced. Todays news is that Gordon and Mia Thornton who has been married for almost 11 years have separated.

When Bravo released the trailer for season 8 of RHOP, the couple could be seen in a couples counseling session where Mia mentioned consulting a divorce attorney. (See below)

Mia Thornton to People magazine:

“Like all marriages, ours has had its ups and downs. At this time, Gordon and I are separated, but my family is my number one priority, and I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are okay.” “We ask that you respect our privacy and give us the time and space to figure things out.”

Gordon and Mia Thornton share two children together.

The premiere of season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac airs November 5th at 8/7c on Bravo.