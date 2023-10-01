Jada Pinkett Smith Speaks Out Following Tupac Murder Arrest

CLOSE

Breaking news Friday was that Las Vegas police confirmed that 60 year old Duane Keith Davis, aka “Keffe D,” was arrested Friday for the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur. Not long after that the 52 year old actress, Jada Pinkett Smith, took to her personal Instagram Story to speak out about the news.

“Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure” “R.I.P. Pac”

Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac Shakur met in high school, and had been best friends ever since. Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken publicly many times about her relationship with Tupac and as of late he is even included inter new memoir ‘Worthy’.

Tupac Shakur was shot in a drive by shooting while riding in a car with Death Row Records CEO, Suge Knight, after leaving the Mike Tyson fight at the MGM in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996.

As being reported the indictment alleges that Keith Davis, aka “Keffe D,” was involved in the shooting and obtained a firearm “for the purpose of seeking retribution against” Shakur and Marion “Suge” Knight, the head of his record label, Death Row, and a longtime affiliate of a rival set, the Mob Piru. The indictment doesn’t say Davis pulled the trigger, but says he and three other gang members conspired to kill the rapper “by acting in concert throughout.”