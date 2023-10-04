‘Haunted Mansion’ Exclusive: Watch Ben And Father Kent’s First Encounter With Harriet The Psychic

CLOSE

Do you know what today is? It’s digital day for Disney’s Haunted Mansion, meaning you can officially bring the haunt home and add the film to your movie collection!

Deleted Scene From Haunted Mansion Reveals Tiffany Haddish As A Psychic

Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Haunted Mansion brings together a stellar cast who team up on a quest to make an uninhabitable house a home.

Fans can add the film to their collection and access exclusive never-before-seen bonus features including deleted scenes, extended gag reel and exclusive featurettes. Disney+ viewers can also watch the film from October 4 when it debuts on the streaming service.

To celebrate Haunted Mansion’s digital release we’ve got an exclusive clip of one of the deleted scenes for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below, Ben and Father Kent visit Harriet’s shop for the first time and let’s just say she’s not doing her finest work when they arrive.

Check it out below:

The Plot Of Haunted Mansion Combines Disney Attraction With Ensemble Cast Battling Ghosts

Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Haunted Mansion tells the story of Gabbie (Rosario Dawson), a single mom, who discovers that the home she and her son share is haunted by irksome ghosts. Hoping to restore domestic tranquility, Gabbie recruits a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid the house of the supernatural squatters. A non-stop blend of action, adventure and comedy featuring an all-star cast that includes LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto, Haunted Mansion was written by Katie Dippold and directed by Justin Simien. The film’s producers are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.

The Haunted Mansion digital release includes bonus features like featurettes, deleted scenes and a gag reel.

Here’s some of the details:

FEATURETTES

Making Haunted Mansion (13:05) Hear from cast, crew and filmmakers about creating this grim grinning adventure based on the world-famous ride. See how the ghosts were “brought to life,” what role new technology played, and how the wildly popular attraction inspired the film’s design.

999 Happy Haunts (7:05) There are 999 Happy Haunts inside the Disney Parks’ attraction…but always room for one more! See all the Easter eggs (well, maybe not all of them) where characters big, small, alive, departed, human and otherwise appear in both the movie and the ride.

Haunted Mansion arrives at all major digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu/Fandango on October 4 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on October 17.

