Sza Talks Insecurities, Her Fling With Drake, And More In The ‘Rolling Stone’ Grammy Preview Issue

SZA and all her fierce glory covers Rolling Stone‘s Grammy Preview Issue. Inside the feature, the songstress gets candid about her insecurities, stardom, and more.

SZA seems otherworldly. Her music, look, and demeanor are mystical and on another level of fly. The “Kill Bill” singer has amassed significant success as an artist but is still grappling with the exposure that comes with stardom. In her recent interview with Mankaprr of Rolling Stone, the award-winning singer admits that she loves the creativity part of her career but grapples with being in the public eye constantly. “People always say shit like, ‘You signed up for this. That scares me. Because like, no, we didn’t. We signed up to make music, and share our art. Some of us didn’t even sign up to make grand millions. I didn’t think I would get rich making music. But I did want to be cool and get my shit off and be like, ‘Look, my ideas were as cool as I thought they were in my head,’” disclosed the songstress.

SZA For Rolling Stone

It’s no surprise that SZA struggles with insecurities as she sings about it often in her music. Because the New Jersey native is so open about her self-doubt in her songs, some fans have correlated her brand with her lack of self-confidence. “People be like, ‘Insecurity is her brand.’ It’s like, ‘No, bitch, I’m honest with how I feel about myself, but if I catch you saying that it’s going to be different. I’ll still beat your ass over disrespecting me,’” declared SZA.

On top of creating dope music, SZA recently went through a breakup from an 11-year relationship. Before this long-term commitment, she dated Drake casually but said it was nothing serious. “It wasn’t hot and heavy or anything. It was like youth vibes. It was so childish.,” revealed the “Snooze” crooner.

Read the full article here.

