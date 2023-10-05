Taraji P. Henson Rocks Box Braids And A $1300 Christopher John Rogers Dress On Late Night TV

CLOSE

Christopher John Rogers (CJR) continues to be one of my favorite luxury Black designers. This week, actress, and now Broadway producer, Taraji P. Henson reminded me why.

While I missed CJR during this past New York Fashion Week, I keep up with his work by seeing which celebrities are rocking his bold and colorful designs. Taraji my newest CJR muse.

The 53-year-old looked stylish and sophisticated donning CJR on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Her October 3 appearance marked her 14th time on the talk show.

Taraji lit up the late-night screen in her black, blue, and white multicolor-checked dress. The garment was playfully gathered and tucked low around the waist and featured asymmetric neck and hemlines. According to the designer’s site, the dress retails for $1295.00.

While rocking her luxury look and beautiful braids, Taraji told Fallon how Beyoncé “messed up her Renaissance World Tour outfit” after requesting attendees wear silver in September. Taraji said she already had a look planned and had to turn to Instagram boutiques, which we know too well, to find silver accents.

While she completed and understood Beyoncé’s assignment, Taraji shared she tossed her silver accents by the night’s end.

See Taraji’s Renaissance World Tour look below.

Taraji P. Henson Wears Christopher John Rogers Around New York

Before donning her stylish frock with Fallon, Taraji stopped by the world premiere of Jocelyn Bioh’s Jaja’s African Hair Braiding. Held at Broadway’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre via Manhattan Theatre Club, the production celebrates the beauty and strength of Black women and their natural hair.

Taraji is a producer of the Black-women led play. Jocelyn Bioh’s Jaja’s African Hair Braiding signifies the DC native’s producer debut.

Many of Taraji’s fabulous friends were in attendance for the premiere event. Other celebrities spotted include Danai Gurira, Dominique Fishback, Danielle Brooks, and Susan Kelechi Watson. Taraji’s son, Marcell, also showed his mother support.

Congratulations, Taraji!

