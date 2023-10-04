11 Year Old To Remain In Custody For Shooting 2 Of His Teammates

CLOSE

According to police an 11 year old opened fire on two 13 year olds following a dispute at a practice at the Northwest Recreation Complex football field in Apopka, Fla. on Monday has been ordered by a judge to stay in custody for at least the next 21 days.

The shooting that occurred was caught on video and happened allegedly over a bag of potato chips. Thank God the two that were shot survived.

The 11 year old who is accused of shooting 2 teens at a football practice was arrested on an attempted murder charge, will remain in a juvenile detention center on suicide watch.

See video below