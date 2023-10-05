The Bijou Star Files: What In The Witness Tampering Is Going On

CLOSE

YNW MELLY CHARGED WITH WITNESS TAMPERING… His Team Says Prosecutors ‘Desperate’

YNW Melly now has his own witness tampering charge — just like his co-defendant YNW Bortlen — in their double-murder trial, but his lawyers think prosecutors are just trying to cover up problems with their case.

DONALD TRUMP FALLS OFF FORBES’ RICHEST LIST

Donald Trump has found himself on the outs with Forbes — at least as it pertains to its richest Americans list — 'cause he's fallen off the top 400 club … again.

PRESIDENT BIDEN FIRST POOCH OUT OF WHITE HOUSE …Amid Commander’s Biting Spree

President Biden's pooch, Commander, is in the doghouse … he's been booted from the White House amid an alarming number of biting incidents.

MICHAEL JACKSON ESTATE SETTLES DISPUTE OVER ALLEGED $1M STOLEN PROPERTY

Michael Jackson's estate is no longer beefing with a man who allegedly stole $1 million worth of MJ property from the late singer's Carolwood estate … the parties just told the court there's a settlement.

KEVIN SPACEY RUSHED TO HOSPITAL… Fear Of Heart Attack

Kevin Spacey feared he could be suffering a very serious medical emergency overseas … rushing to the hospital after having symptoms of a heart attack.

TUPAC MURDER SUSPECT KEEFE D ARRAIGNED… First Court Appearance

Well, that was anticlimactic … Keefe D showed up, but the lawyer he hired couldn't make it to the hearing. The matter has been continued for another 2 weeks.

MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY FIVE PEOPLE SHOT ON CAMPUS …Manhunt Underway For At Least One Gunman

An annual homecoming event at Morgan State University was marred by violence Tuesday after five people were shot and injured on campus — and at least one gunman is still at large.

