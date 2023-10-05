Tyrese Has Announced The Passing Of His Sister

CLOSE

R&B singer/actor Tyrese has been in the trend reals a lot lately about drama with his failed marriage, beefing with DJ Envy and suing Home Depot, however no deserves to have to experience the loss of a family member although it’s a part of life.

Baby Boy just can’t catch a break.

Prayers are in order as Tyrese has taken to his social media to announce the passing of his older sister Shonta Gibson, following a brief illness.

“I can’t believe I am about to post these 3 letters again…. RIP to my beloved Angel of a big sister Shonta Gibson… My heart is so heavy posting this because sadly, I’ve lost so many people over the years in this very short window of time,”

On Valentines Day of 2022 Tyrese lost his mother,Priscilla Murray Gibson, after she had been admitted to ICU in a coma suffering from Pneumonia after contracting COVID-19.

We will be keeping brother Tyrese uplifted in our prayers.

See Tyrese’s tribute to his Shonta Gibson below.