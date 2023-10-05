Ohio Mother Is Begging For Her Son To Be Locked

CLOSE

We hear about teenagers and some younger being out of control, committing crimes as if it’s a game. The public has been crying out for the parents of children that commit crimes to be held accountable for the recklessness of their children since they appear to not be in control of them.

A Columbus, Ohio mother is upping the ante on being held accountable for her sons crimes, she is publicly begging for her son to be locked up for being a car thief.

Tiffany Hammons, the mother of the teen who has allegedly stolen multiple cars in their City in the past month is truly over it. According to Hammons her unlicensed 17 year old son has been caught stealing as well as crashed multiple cars. Now Hammons is begging for help with her child that is out of control.

“I’ve been begging and pleading – please arrest him, lock him up, do something that’s going to make him pay for the things that he’s out here doing,”

Could you beg for your child to be arrested? Take a look at the video below then give us your thoughts.