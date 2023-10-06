CLOSE

LeBron Wants To Podcast With The Kelce Brothers

Hey look – it’s a story about Travis Kelce and a celebrity who isn’t Taylor Swift.

No, this time it’s LeBron James who’s hoping to hang with the Kelce brothers – angling for a guest spot on their hugely popular podcast New Heights.

The Lakers star posted on X “Crazy I can’t get a invite to join yall fantastic show! Is it because you guys are truly the Kings of NE Ohio and I claim

to be?”

King James might be getting his wish soon: the Kelces responded “Open invite anytime”.

Both James and the Kelce brothers and are Ohio natives – LeBron grew up in Akron while the Kelces grew up near Cleveland.

Who’s a bigger celebrity right now – LeBron James or Taylor Swift?

