Critically Acclaimed Self-Help Book ‘The Alchemist’ Wil Finally Get Its Big Screen Debut

Everyone’s favorite self-improvement book, The Alchemist, will finally get its’ big screen debut. There’s been a new attempt adapt the popular book into a new movie. Read more details inside.

IGN confirmed that the novel by Brazilian author Paul Coelho is being adapted into a new movie by Legend Entertainment, who have acquired the rights to the critically acclaimed book. There is no director attached yet, but Enole Holmes writer Jack Thorne is penning the script. He is also credited with recently developed the His Dark Materials TV adaptation, which stars Dafne Keen and Ruth Wilson.

The Alchemist is one of the most popular self-help books on the market, and people have been raving about the novel since it was first published in 1988. The beloved novel tells the story of Santiago, who is a young, Andalusian shepherd who journeys to the pyramids of Egypt after a dream tells him of great treasures to be found there. It went on to become a best seller.

This isn’t the first time it’s been up for an adaptation. IGN notes that a comic book adaptation was published by Alexandre Jubran in 1994, while a theater version of The Alchemist was produced in 2002 and performed in London.

THR reported back in 2021 that Will Smith previously acquired the film rights for the novel, but the project seemingly fell by the wayside. Now, with Legendary Entertainment gaining the rights, it seems like the highly-anticipated adaptation is more likely to be brought to life.

Legendary Entertainment will lead the development of this adaptation alongside Sony’s TriStar Pictures and Palmstar, with TriStar set to distribute.

