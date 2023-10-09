Sexy or Nah? Kevin Gates Spits In A Fans Mouth On Stage

CLOSE

It might be said that 37 year old, rapper, singer, songwriter, Kevin Gates is known for his freaky ways while entertaining, however, his latest act has got fans questioning whether what he is doing on stage, is sexy or nah!?

Baton Rouge native Kevin Gates kicked off his latest tour ‘Only The Generals’ in Virgina, when he invited a young lady up on stage to serenade. Kevin Gates then sat the young lady down, tilted her head back, and let out a wad of spit into her mouth. If that isn’t gross enough and possibly degrading to some, the young lady was pregnant.

Ironically the fan that clearly isn’t worried about communicable diseases or COVID seemed okay with what went down.

Give us your thoughts on Kevin Gate non-traditional saliva swap live on stage.

Take a look at the video below. [Warning The Video Is Disturbing, well at least to some]