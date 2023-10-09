The Bijou Star Files: Issa Huge Mistake!!

CLOSE

ISSA RAE NAME BOTCHED AT CULTURECON …Audience Corrects Speaker

Issa Rae is pretty famous these days, which is why this mispronunciation of her name probably stung badly for spectators of this live interview … and why they spoke up. Read More

DRAKE WARNS DRUSKI OVER BIRDMAN TROLL …You’re Playing w/ Fire!!!

Drake‘s giving a warning to a social media star who’s trying to pretend he’s the boss of a new rap label, which feels eerily similar to Birdman‘s … and which Baby doesn’t like at all. Read More

HAMAS ATTACK ISRAEL STRIKES BACK WITH FORCE …Hundreds Dead In Conflict

Israel has reacted swiftly to the biggest attack on the country in 50 years, bombing areas of Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas attack that now reportedly killed more than 500 Israelis. You see people running for cover as buildings collapse after the bombings. Read More

TYREEK HILL PORN SITES WANT TO WORK WITH NFL WR… Come Start Your XXX Career!!!

Tyreek Hill swears he was only kidding about wanting to do porn after retiring from the NFL, but the interest he’s gotten from the industry is no joke — Read More

‘RHOP’ STAR MIA THORNTON ESTRANGED HUSBAND GORDON RIPS HER …Married Me For My Money!!!

Mia Thornton‘s soon-to-be ex-husband, Gordon, is blasting the ‘Real Housewife’ for ditching him now that he’s in financial trouble — a sure sign, he says, she was gold digging when she said “I do.” Read More

DRAKE EVISCERATES JOE BUDDEN …After Hatin’ on New Album

Joe Budden says Drake is an old head trying to appeal to young’ns … but Drizzy’s firing back, telling Joe to shut it in the fiercest way possible. Read More

‘EXORCIST: BELIEVER’SLUGGISH BOX OFFICE START …After $400M Investment

The new ‘Exorcist’ movie isn’t raking in as much dough as its parent studio would like — which isn’t great news considering almost half a billion dollars was spent to get it going. Read More

EMERGENCY ALERT TEST PRISONERS BUSTED WITH PHONES BEHIND BARS

The National Emergency Alert System test turned out to be a huge success for just about everyone … that is unless you were a prisoner with an illegal cell phone behind bars. Read More

CHARLOTTE SENA KIDNAPPING SUSPECT ALLEGEDLY EYED LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT …Late Grandad Awarded $2.2 Million

The alleged abductor of 9-year-old Charlotte Sena held her for ransom to get his hands on a portion of a multimillion dollar settlement, according to a new report. Read More

TUPAC SHAKUR RETIRED DETECTIVE TESTIFIES IN MURDER CASE …Sees Link With Biggie Smalls Slaying

Tupac Shakur‘s fatal 1996 shooting was related to the murder of fellow rapper Biggie Smalls the following year, according to grand jury testimony from a former detective. Read More

KEITH SWEAT Drake Deserves His R&B THEY HATED ON MY VOCAL RANGE, TOO!!!

Keith Sweat was singing female fans outta their bras before Drake was even born, but the R&B legend thinks Mr. OVO is now wearing the R&B crown!!! Read More

KANYE WEST FILES FOR ‘YEWS’ TRADEMARK …Financial Services, Clothing, Streaming & More

Kanye West is reportedly working behind the scenes to lock down trademark rights to “YEWS,” a phrase he wants to slap on just about everything .. from streaming to restaurants. Read More

CHRISEAN ROCK MY BABY’S SURGERY WAS A SUCCESS!!!

Chrisean Rock says her son is recovering after undergoing surgery to remove the hernia that Blueface brought to the world’s attention. Read More

NICKI MINAJ Barbz Out For Blood AFTER DRAKE DOESN’T DELIVER ALBUM FEATURE

Nicki Minaj fans have long held onto a promise from Drake that she’d be featured on his new album, but the rapper failed to deliver on that promise … and the Barbz are pissed. Read More

DRAKE I’M DONE WITH MUSIC FOR AT LEAST A YEAR… Gotta Focus On Major Stomach Issues!!!

Soak up his new album, “For All the Dogs,” because Drake is dropping the mic — he says he’s walking away from music to deal with a health issue that’s plagued him for a long time. Read More

Da Brat Shares That Welcoming A Child With Jesseca Harris-Dupart Made Their Bond ‘Stronger’

With Da Brat recently welcoming her first child — True Legend — with Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart, the rapper is reflecting on embracing motherhood while relishing the new “bond” that the experience presents for the couple. Read More

UPDATE: Jason Derulo Speaks Out After Lawsuit Filed By Emaza Dilan Accuses Him Of Quid Pro Quo Sexual Harassment (Video)

Jason Derulo, 34, is speaking out after an aspiring singer accused him of quid pro quo sexual harassment in a lawsuit filed Thursday. Read More

Florida Woman Arrested After Asking Woman ‘Could You Duck A Switch’ Before Pulling Up To Victim’s Home & Firing Shots

A Florida woman was recently arrested after asking a woman “could you duck a switch” before pulling up to the woman’s home and firing shots at her. Read More

Drake Gifts Fan G-Wagon During Last ‘It’s All A Blur’ Show in Toronto

The gift follows several other generous pursuits from the 6 God. Read More

Tasha K Not Off the Hook Despite Bankruptcy Claim in Cardi B $4 Million Settlement, Court Docs Show

Tasha K is still required to pay Cardi B $4 million even after she filed for bankruptcy. Read More

Shaquille O’Neal Spent $20,000 on Onstage Seat for His Mother to Watch John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, and More Perform at Fundraiser

The Los Angeles Lakers legend also bid $50,000 on a vacation to Bora Bora. Read More

Kanye West Allegedly Orders Wife Bianca Censori to ‘Never Speak,’ Among Other Rules

Months after tying the knot in a non-legally binding ceremony, Ye and Bianca recently made their marriage official. Read More

Delta Airlines To Refund Millions Of Dollars To Customers Following Cancelled Flights During Covid-19 Pandemic

Delta Airlines has agreed to a settlement of tens of millions of dollars to resolve a class-action lawsuit brought by customers who alleged that the airline refused to provide refunds for their canceled flights at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More

DaBaby Says He’s Made it to The Other Side After Personal Issues That Threatened to Derail His Career [Video]

DaBaby spoke to HipHopDX on the red carpet of the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards. Read More

