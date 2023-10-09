My First Time: 21 Lil Harold Learned A Lesson About Lean At The 2018 Billboard Awards

Atlanta is currently the epicenter of all things new age rap, and one of the forerunners of that movement is without a doubt 21 Savage. He’s also got the Slaughter Gang coasting through Hitsville right along with him, specifically by way of his similarly-nicknamed rap associate, 21 Lil Harold.
RELATED: My First Time: Durand Bernarr Recalls Learning Work Ethic On First Tour With Earth, Wind & Fire
For this week’s segment of “My First Time,” we got a chance to speak with the latter emcee, who many are convinced is 21 Savage’s actual brother. He took us back to a memorable moment from the 2018 Billboard Awards, where he quickly learned that, well, you can’t sip lean everywhere!
Watch 21 Lil Harold explain his “lean” mistake at the 2018 BBMAs below on this week’s “My First Time”:
