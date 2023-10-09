Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on the latest celebrity news including Issa Rae, Drake announcing he’s stepping down from music, Nicki Minaj, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Issa Rae, Drake, Nicki Minaj, and more! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Issa Rae, Drake, Nicki Minaj, and more! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
White Georgia Pastor Goes Viral Justifying Slavery In A Sermon
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
LeBron James Son Bryce Escorts Diddy’s Twin To Homecoming
-
Man Arrested In Tupac Murder Case, Social Media Has Questions
-
Jacky Oh’s Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed 4 Months After Her Passing
-
USPS Hiring Hundreds In Cleveland At $22 An Hour
-
Krayzie Bone Update: Another Surgery Needed For Cleveland Legend
-
80-year-old granny robs pregnant woman