Well Known Cleveland Hair Stylist Amanda Williams Shot & Killed

Published on October 11, 2023

Police are investigating the murder of Amanda Williams.

According to the WKYC, Williams was brought to Cleveland Clinic on Tuesday, where she died from her injuries.

From WKYC:

Williams was taken from her home to South Pointe Hospital where she died. Her death is being reported as suspected homicide. 

3News will continue to update this story as we learn more details.To read the entire WKYC report CLICK HERE.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

