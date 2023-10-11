The Bijou Star Files: What In The Harlem World Really Happened?

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 11, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Why People Keep Bringing Up Diddy’s Name in 2Pac Murder Case

Diddy’s name has been brought up a lot lately since Duane “Keffe D” Davis was arrested last month in connection to 2Pac’s 1996 murder, but why is that? Read More

Ma$e Reveals He Was Surrounded By A Bunch Of Bloods After Biggie’s Murder: “I Was Trapped In My Hotel!”

On the latest episode of “It Is What It Is,” Ma$e talks about the night that The Notorious B.I.G. was tragically killed in 1997. Read More

FLOYD MAYWEATHER SENDING PRIVATE JET TO ISRAEL… To Deliver Supplies

Floyd Mayweather felt compelled to help after watching the Hamas terror attack, so the boxing legend arranged to send his private plane, chock full of supplies, to the front lines in Israel. Read More

TITAN SUB MORE WRECKAGE & HUMAN REMAINS FOUND Months After Implosion

Chunks from the Titan sub are still being picked up from the ocean floor, even months after it imploded and killed all passengers aboard. Read More

‘EBONY ALERT’OUTRAGE OVER NEW SYSTEM FOR MISSING BLACK KIDS, WOMEN… Law’s Author Defends Change

The man behind the new “Ebony Alert” in California is defending the new law in the face of tons of online backlash … telling us disparities and a lack of resources for missing Black kids forced lawmakers’ hands. Read More

MARIO LOPEZ FUMES OVER CA’S NEW ‘SKITTLES BAN’ …There’s Bigger Fish to Fry!!!

Mario Lopez is pissed that the Golden State is focusing on healthier candy instead of other issues he finds far more pressing — and he’s letting his followers know about it publicly. Read More

No, California Isn’t Banning Skittles—Here’s What New Food Additive Restrictions Really Mean

Despite some viral social media posts claiming a new California law will ban Skittles candy in 2027, there’s nothing in the law—which will ban certain food additives deemed dangerous by some studies—that will keep the popular candy off shelves. Read More

Justin Combs Reportedly Avoids Jail Time With Plea Deal Following DUI Arrest In June

Justin Combs has reportedly taken a plea deal in connection to his DUI arrest, which took place over the summer. Read More

Sherri Shepherd Says She’s Sending All Of Her Old Bras To Drake After Breast Reduction: ‘He’s Gonna Be Happy’

Sherri Shepherd is feeling great and feeling more confident since having a breast reduction. Read More

T-Pain Shows Off Fake Richard Millie Watch He Bought From Temu: ‘You See Me Out With This, Don’t Say Nothing’

T-Pain is the proud owner of a fake Richard Mille watch. Read More

Travis Scott Tour Tickets Reselling as Low as $7 Amid Reported Lack of Demand

Travis Scott’s new tour seems to be off to a rough start. Read More

Parents Attack Naked Man in JCPenney Store, Accuse Him of Trying to Touch Their Children [Video]

Shocking video footage shows a man wandering butt-naked through a JCPenney — with parents chasing him down and attacking him for allegedly trying to touch kids. Read More

Rep. George Santos Hit with 23 New Federal Charges, Including Identity Theft

A new indictment filed Tuesday charged U.S. Rep. George Santos with stealing the identities of donors to his campaign and then using their credit cards to ring up tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges.Read More

Shonda Rhimes Set To Executive Produce Documentary About The Creation & Cultural Impact Of The Original Black Barbie From Mattel

A movie about the original Black Barbie is headed to Netflix. Read More

Bruno Mars Abruptly Cancels Sold Out Concert In Israel After ‘Militant’ Group Launches Attack Killing More Than 200 Civilians

According to reports, the Middle Eastern country recently suffered a strategic attack causing numerous casualties, as well as the cancellation of a performance by Bruno Mars . Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am