CLOSE

Oh what a tangled web we weave, was the entanglement Red Table Talk just click bait to deceive?

Jada Pinkett Smith interviewed her husband on her Facebook Watch show ‘Red Table Talk’ following the whole August Alsina tea spilling that brought us to ‘Entanglement Gate‘.

Then the heat turned up on Oscar night 2022 when Will Smith was allegedly upset when heat thought Chris Rock was throwing shade at his wife Jada, screaming “keep my wife’s name, out of your mouth”.

It’s now 2023 and their appears to be another twist in the Smith’s marriage on the dawning of Jada Pinkett-Smith’s new book ‘Worthy’, according Jada Pinkett Smith she and will have been separated and living separately since 2016.

In an exclusive clip from her upcoming NBC News hour long primetime special with Hoda, Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her current relationship status with Will Smith, ahead of the release of Pinkett Smith’s memoir “Worthy.”

So why haven’t divorced yet after 7 years, and allegedly not being intimate in all that time? According to “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through … whatever,” …“I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

Is this more promotional click bait? ‘Worthy’ drops on October 17th, maybe the truth will then too.

Take a look at the video below.