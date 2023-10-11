Carlee Russell Found Guilty Of Kidnapping Hoax

CLOSE

Carlee Russell, a nursing student who made news when she faked her own kidnapping over the summer, was found guilty in 2 misdemeanors charges of filing a false police report and falsely reporting the incident.

Carlee Russell was ordered to pay $831 for each misdemeanor charge, as well as over $17,000 in restitution. She is also facing up to a year in jail on the charges.

In July of 2023 Carlee Russell called 911 in Alabama to report a toddler walking on the side of I-459 South. Carlee Russell. Carlee then pulled over to check on the toddler and called a family member. When police arrived at the scene they found Carlee Russell’s car, some of her belongings and her cell phone, but Carlee Russell and the toddler was no where to be found. Two days later she showed up at her house, with still til this day as to where she was for two days nor why she did what she did.

