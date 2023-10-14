The Bijou Star Files: Judge Caught Texting During Murder Trial

CLOSE

Oklahoma Judge Caught Texting 500 Times During Toddler’s Murder Trial

An Oklahoma judge reportedly sent 500 text messages during a toddler’s murder trial, and some of the messages included calling the victim’s mother a “liar, lair” and criticizing prosecutors. Read More

JADA PINKETT SMITH 2PAC WAS MY SOULMATE …But We Never Hooked Up!!!

Jada Pinkett Smith is gushing about her love for Tupac Shakur again, but this time she’s using language that feels like a slight against Will Smith — the husband she hasn’t really been with for 7 years. Read More

TAYLOR SWIFT LET’S GO, TRAVIS!!! Arrives To Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift is officially in the building, ready to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in person for the third time in four weeks. Read More

Swizz Beatz Promises Verzuz Will ‘Come Back Strong’ After Taking Back Ownership [Video]

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland were presented with the Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards and the pioneers shared that their platform, Verzuz, will be making a comeback. Read More

