The Bijou Star Files: Judge Caught Texting During Murder Trial

October 13, 2023:
Oklahoma Judge Caught Texting 500 Times During Toddler’s Murder Trial
An Oklahoma judge reportedly sent 500 text messages during a toddler’s murder trial, and some of the messages included calling the victim’s mother a “liar, lair” and criticizing prosecutors. Read More
JADA PINKETT SMITH 2PAC WAS MY SOULMATE …But We Never Hooked Up!!!
Jada Pinkett Smith is gushing about her love for Tupac Shakur again, but this time she’s using language that feels like a slight against Will Smith — the husband she hasn’t really been with for 7 years. Read More
TAYLOR SWIFT LET’S GO, TRAVIS!!! Arrives To Chiefs Game
Taylor Swift is officially in the building, ready to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in person for the third time in four weeks. Read More
Swizz Beatz Promises Verzuz Will ‘Come Back Strong’ After Taking Back Ownership [Video]
Swizz Beatz and Timbaland were presented with the Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards and the pioneers shared that their platform, Verzuz, will be making a comeback. Read More
White Georgia Pastor Goes Viral Justifying Slavery In A Sermon
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
LeBron James Son Bryce Escorts Diddy’s Twin To Homecoming
Well Known Cleveland Hair Stylist Amanda Williams Shot & Killed
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016
Jacky Oh’s Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed 4 Months After Her Passing
USPS Hiring Hundreds In Cleveland At $22 An Hour
80-year-old granny robs pregnant woman