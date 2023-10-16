Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on the artist that put himself on the R&B Mount Rushmore, Jada is still spilling the beans, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: The R&B Mount Rushmore, and more! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: The R&B Mount Rushmore, and more! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
White Georgia Pastor Goes Viral Justifying Slavery In A Sermon
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
LeBron James Son Bryce Escorts Diddy’s Twin To Homecoming
-
Well Known Cleveland Hair Stylist Amanda Williams Shot & Killed
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016
-
80-year-old granny robs pregnant woman
-
Why Everyone’s Phone Will Alarm Wednesday Afternoon
-
Access Cleveland Podcast: CMHA Presents New Housing Options for Seniors with Children