Jada Pinkett Smith Says Red Table Talk Will Return In 2024

Jada Pinkett Smith has been shouting out many shocking revelations from mountain tops while prompting her new memoir ‘Worthy’ and it appears that the hype has earned Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’ a resurrection for 2024.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s hit Facebook Watch series, ‘Red Table Talk’, that premiered in 2018. brought many stars such as Toni Braxton, Gabrielle Union, Taraji P. Henson and even her ‘husband’ Will Smith’s burdens to her little red table with the help of her daughter Willow and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris. Then in April of 2023 is was announced that ‘Red Talk Talk’ as well as others had been cancelled.

Now in the midst of a emasculating storm, Jada Pinkett Smith announced the news that ‘Red Table Talk’ will be back in 2024.

During the sit-down, a fan asked Jada Pinkett Smith about “Red Table Talk,” when Jada dropped the news.

“The Red Table is coming back. We are in the works of a situation right now. So next year,” “We could not do the Red Table while I was writing this book and while Willow was on her music journey, so we have decided to come back next year.”

Are you surprised about the resurrection of ‘Red Table Talk’?