The Bijou Star Files: Will Smith Responds To Jada’s Revelation

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 16, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

WILL SMITH FINALLY REACTS TO JADA’S REVELATIONS… Sounds Supportive

Jada Pinkett Smith has been spilling her guts about her complicated life to the media — but Will Smith’s been absolutely mum during all of it … until now, that is. Read More

JADA PINKETT SMITH CLAIMS TUPAC HAD ALOPECIA …Kept It Secret Due to Stigma

Jada Pinkett Smith’s truth bombs continue — now, she’s claiming Tupac’s bald look was no coincidence, nor was it a fashion statement … but rather, just straight-up hair loss. Read More

2PAC & BIGGIE AUCTION RARE MUG SHOTS, FINAL SHOW VID!!! Going for Millions at Auction

A pair of never-before-seen mugshots of both Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. are set to hit the auction block soon — and decades after their murders, their legacies still translate into millions. Read More

ANTONIO BROWN’S EX CLAIMS AB STILL HASN’T PAID CHILD SUPPORT… ‘I Do Want Him Arrested’

The mother of one of Antonio Brown’s children is fed up with the ex-NFL star … telling TMZ Sports he’s still ducking child support payments — and now, she wants him arrested over it. Read More

KANYE WEST NEW ALBUM W/ TD$ SHOPPED AROUND Big Labels Steering Clear

Kanye West apparently has a forthcoming album with Ty Dolla $ign that’s all but ready to be released to the masses — the only holdup now is … who’s gonna help him drop it??? Read More

SUZANNE SOMERS DEAD AT 76 …After Cancer Battle

Suzanne’s rep tells TMZ … “Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly. A private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month.” Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am