Jada Pinkett Smith Back Pedals On Relationship Status With Will

If you think you heard what actress/author Jada Pinkett Smith said about her and Will Smith being separated, you may have misunderstood what she said.

Jada Pinkett Smith has been saying the most without the general public even having the opportunity to read one page of her new memoir ‘Worthy’, including the bombshell announcement that she and Will hadn’t been living as husband and wife since 2016. A revelation that garnered Jada Pinkett Smith an hour long sit down during primetime with Hoda Kotb.

Today on ‘Today’, Jada Pinkett Smith sat down once again with Hoda, this time to add some clarity/back pedal, to the alleged real state of her and Will Smith’s marriage. Or how they are finding their way back.

According to Jada Pinkett Smith all of this drama is bringing her and Will together in an authentic way and it has been beautiful.

“At the end of the day, Will and I love each other,” she says. “We are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us,” she says.

Are you confused yet? We are.

