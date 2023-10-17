The Bijou Star Files: More Prayers Going Out To DC Young Fly

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 17, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
DC Young Fly Reflects On His Grief-Filled Year After Losing Sister: ‘Love Will Always Overcome’
DC Young Fly is taking a moment to acknowledge his rough year, as he lost three people in the span of about 14 months. However, he says he’s giving the situation to God and seeking strength as he “stick[s] through the mission.” Read More
Jada Pinkett Smith Affirms She Wasn’t Unfaithful to Will Smith: “I Just Need People to Know” [Video]
Jada Pinkett Smith is doubling down on claims that she didn’t cheat on Will Smith with August Alsinaduring their “entanglement.” Read More
Jim Jones Asks for Proof of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Drug-Dealing Past, Calls on ‘Fiends’ to ‘Verify’
Jim Jones is asking for “crackheads” to come forward and confirm that Jada Pinkett Smith sold drugs as a teenager. Read More
JADA PINKETT SMITH BRO STRUGGLING WITH MARRIAGE TOO… His Wife Files For Divorce
Jada Pinkett Smith isn’t the only one in her family having a difficult time with their marriage … her brother’s apparently been separated for years too, and now his wife’s filed for divorce. Read More
JADA PINKETT SMITH MEMOIR BROUGHT WILL & I CLOSER …No More ‘Loves’ for Us
Jada Pinkett Smith says her memoir revelations have actually made her and Will Smith closer than ever — and she’s also vowing their bizarre love for each other is the last stop. Read More
Proud Papa! Diddy & Co. Come Thru For Love Sean Combs’ First Birthday
One year after welcoming another child at the age of 52, Diddy is celebrating Love Sean Combs‘ first birthday with a luxurious party! Of course, the toddler was also surrounded by most of her older siblings for her special day. Read More
Nipsey Hussle’s Family Gets to Guard Inheritance for Late Rapper’s 14-Year-Old Daughter, Not His Ex-Girlfriend
Nipsey Hussle’s mother, brother, and sister have been granted control over the late rapper’s estate and the inheritance set for his 14-year-old daughter. Read More
White Georgia Pastor Goes Viral Justifying Slavery In A Sermon
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
LeBron James Son Bryce Escorts Diddy’s Twin To Homecoming
Well Known Cleveland Hair Stylist Amanda Williams Shot & Killed
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals What Chris Rock Said to Her Backstage After the Will Smith Oscars Slap
80-year-old granny robs pregnant woman
Tupac's Brother Say's Diddy Called To Clear His Name