The Bijou Star Files: More Prayers Going Out To DC Young Fly

DC Young Fly Reflects On His Grief-Filled Year After Losing Sister: ‘Love Will Always Overcome’

DC Young Fly is taking a moment to acknowledge his rough year, as he lost three people in the span of about 14 months. However, he says he's giving the situation to God and seeking strength as he "stick[s] through the mission."

Jada Pinkett Smith Affirms She Wasn’t Unfaithful to Will Smith: “I Just Need People to Know” [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith is doubling down on claims that she didn't cheat on Will Smith with August Alsinaduring their "entanglement."

Jim Jones Asks for Proof of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Drug-Dealing Past, Calls on ‘Fiends’ to ‘Verify’

Jim Jones is asking for "crackheads" to come forward and confirm that Jada Pinkett Smith sold drugs as a teenager.

JADA PINKETT SMITH BRO STRUGGLING WITH MARRIAGE TOO… His Wife Files For Divorce

Jada Pinkett Smith isn't the only one in her family having a difficult time with their marriage … her brother's apparently been separated for years too, and now his wife's filed for divorce.

JADA PINKETT SMITH MEMOIR BROUGHT WILL & I CLOSER …No More ‘Loves’ for Us

Jada Pinkett Smith says her memoir revelations have actually made her and Will Smith closer than ever — and she's also vowing their bizarre love for each other is the last stop.

Proud Papa! Diddy & Co. Come Thru For Love Sean Combs’ First Birthday

One year after welcoming another child at the age of 52, Diddy is celebrating Love Sean Combs' first birthday with a luxurious party! Of course, the toddler was also surrounded by most of her older siblings for her special day.

Nipsey Hussle’s Family Gets to Guard Inheritance for Late Rapper’s 14-Year-Old Daughter, Not His Ex-Girlfriend

Nipsey Hussle's mother, brother, and sister have been granted control over the late rapper's estate and the inheritance set for his 14-year-old daughter.

