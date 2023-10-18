Kerby Jean-Raymond Returns With Pyer Moss X Canada Goose Luxury Outerwear Collection

CLOSE

Pyer Moss is back in a big way. The prized label has partnered with Canada Goose for a luxury outwear collection.

For almost a year, Kerby Jean-Raymond has kept a relatively low profile. Hypebeast is reporting that he has returned to the high fashion category, and his fingerprints are all over this forthcoming collaboration. He expressed his enthusiasm in a formal press release.

“I am proud to announce my collaboration with Canada Goose, which illustrates luxury performance and design. Together, we have created something truly bold, vivid, and functional that delivers on comfort and warmth,” he said.

“This collection marries the bright colors from previous Pyer Moss collections with the familiar silhouettes of luxury outerwear we know and love from Canada Goose,” he added. “These pieces are a new take on the dynamic style that I grew up with in Brooklyn, reimagined in a way that they can be worn anywhere from urban adventures to expeditions in the wild.”

Several of Canada Goose’s signature outwear apparel items are in the drop, including their Wave – Parka 001, Crop Wave – Puffer, and the CG Disc – Vest 001. We also get a mix of accessories, namely the Wild Brick — Boot 001, a sporty but sleek boot which is available in both men’s and women’s sizing.

The Pyer Moss x Canada Goose collection will be available Thursday, October 19, on Canada Goose’s website.

