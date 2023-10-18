Watch: Young Nudy Performs His Viral Hit Song “Peaches & Eggplants” With A Live Orchestra

CLOSE

Young Nudy performed a live orchestra version of his viral hit song “Peaches & Eggplants” for Audiomack’s “Trap Symphony” series. Read more about the rapper’s performance and watch the video inside.

Nudy’s “Peaches & Eggplants” sprung into the Top 10 Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs Chart back in September 2023. After rappers Latto and Sexyy Red hopped on the remix, the song saw a significant jump.

The Atlanta rapper achieved a major milestone with his song, which features 21 Savage. It pushed 14-7 to reach the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The track advanced quickly on the list thanks to two of the hottest ladies in Hip Hop.

Back in February, Young Nudy first debuted the his latest body of work, Gumbo, which is complete with 13 tracks. It features a few assists from Key Glock and 21 Savage, the last of whom appeared on the viral hit “Peaches & Eggplants.” The single produced by COUPE was one of the biggest songs of the summer and many fans first introduction to Nudy. Though he’s been around for some time, this song sparked a catalyst in a new leap for his career.

“Slut out a freak, hit her from the back,” Nudy’s verse begins. “Turn her bladder deep, do the triple X when I’m in a freak, baow, baow, knock a h** to her knee, beat her back down, b**ch tryna skeet, b**ch, turn around, come suck the meat, round for round, finna beat her ’til she sleep, eat that p**sy up, bon appétit, take her back a day like I’m on a G, slow it down, baby, ridе me like a Z, double cup, you gon’ ridе me straight to sleep.”

Over the summer, Nudy finally released a music video with 21 Savage, where the two hosted a wild party in the middle of an Atlanta park. As the night falls, the two continue the party at a local apartment complex.

Now, Nudy joins Audiomack for a special live orchestral version of his viral hit song published on Oct. 17. The video has already amassed 8.5k views. Let us know what you think of his performance in the comments.

Check it out below:

