Former Basketball Wives Star Brittish Williams Sentenced To 4 Yrs

Former Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams, worst nightmare is coming to fruition as a judge has sentenced the mother of a 5 year old to 4 years in jail for 15 fraud-related felonies.

The single mother, Brittish Williams asked the judge for leniency in her sentencing so that she wouldn’t be away from her daughter, Dash. But her plight for sympathy failed as the judge handed her new felony reality.

According to a press release Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg had this to say about Brittish Williams:

“Brittish Williams was getting paid to portray her celebrity lifestyle on ‘Basketball Wives’ when in fact she was a typical fraudster,” “After today’s sentencing, her reality is now a life of a felon.”

The 33 year old television reality star, Brittish Williams, pleaded guilty in May to 15 charges, including tax fraud, bank fraud, insurance fraud and pandemic-related fraud. In all, she collected roughly $564,000. She sent out fake bills for health insurance payouts and lied to the IRS and on applications for federal loans. She opened bank accounts and lines of credit with other people’s Social Security numbers.