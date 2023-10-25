CLOSE

It’s always a great time when Kirk Franklin stops by the show! This time, we’re sharing, laughter, tears, and revelations.

Not only did Franklin drop his thirteenth studio album, but he released a documentary to supplement the music. He shares details from his own testimony to encourage others to find strength and faith in God through difficult times.

“I hope this album is a stripped-down, honest conversation about the difficulty of the life journey and how life can be messy, nuanced, and a matter of trial and error even for those who subscribe to faith. But it’s all wrapped in a bow of love, and that love doesn’t always make sense, but is always constant,” he writes in his ‘Father’s Day’ synopsis.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Franklin explains that unlike other afflictions, “matters of the heart” often go untreated—especially within the black community. Co-host Big Ray and Kirk bond over being adopted, and Ray opens up about how the film opened his eyes to his own abandonment issues.

Read: Famous Folks Who Were Adopted, Orphaned Or Have Adopted

Watch the full interview with Kirk Franklin below on Ryan Cameron Uncensored!

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Head to www.KirkFranklin.com to watch the full ‘Father’s Day’ documentary and stream to the record.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Donald Trump Suggests He’s Like Nelson Mandela Trying To Save ‘Democracy’

NJ Racist Who Went Viral For Harassing Black Neighbors Pleads Guilty, Faces 8 Years In Prison

Movement For Black Lives Addresses Israel-Gaza Conflict, Calls For End To ‘US–Backed Occupation Of Palestine’

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

The post Sharing Laughter and Tears with Kirk Franklin | ‘Father’s Day’ Exclusive appeared first on Black America Web.

Sharing Laughter and Tears with Kirk Franklin | ‘Father’s Day’ Exclusive was originally published on blackamericaweb.com