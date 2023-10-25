Entertainment News

Forty Two States Suing Meta Due to Addictive App Features

Published on October 25, 2023

When you know better, you do better and according to 42  Attorney Generals, when you know better, you sue better.

According to Tennessee’s Attorney General, Jonathan T. Skrmetti, Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta made sure to design Facebook and Instagram so they are super hard to quit, and the result has been bad for society, there for he is asking the court system to put Meta’a coins where someone addict to Facbook/Instagram pocket is.  Skrmetti also is alleging   that the apps cause sleep deprivation, anxiety, ADD, depression and potential suicide.

A bipartisan group of 42 attorneys general is suing Meta. The support from so many state attorneys general of different political backgrounds indicates a significant legal challenge to Meta’s business.

