Donald Trump Stormed Out Of Court

Former president Donald Trump is a man of many firsts and none that are becoming of a former president. Donald Trump is the first former president to be indicted on criminal charges and now he is the first to jump up and storm out court before the gavel hit the sound block.
Donald Trump stormed out of his civil fraud trial on Wednesday to courtroom gasps, and secret service chasing after him, moments after his former attorney Michael Cohen backtracked on earlier testimony about whether he had lied to Congress.
“That should be the end of the case. If we had a jury, this case would have never started practically,” “This is a very unfair thing.”
The move by Donald Trump was not expected and appeared to surprise even his attorneys. This was after Donald Trump was fined $10,000 by the judge for violating a gag order.
How long do you think it would have taken for police to tackle you and haul you of to jail had you done as Trump did?
