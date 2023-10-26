LeBron James Stunts In A $30,000 Louis Vuitton Outfit On NBA’s Opening Night

CLOSE

As Pharrell continues pushing the culture forward as the men’s Creative Director of Louis Vuitton, he’s got help from the King himself.

The latest star to lead an LV campaign is LeBron James, with his debut billboards going up in New York on October 24. In the billboard, James can be seen rocking a slim black suit and white shirt with a red LV Speedy bag tossed over his shoulder.

To cap off the partnership, James put together an LV fit to rock on the NBA’s opening night as his Los Angeles Lakers took on the defending champion Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.

The 21-year vet stepped out in a collarless “Damoflage” jacket –which hasn’t been released yet–, and a loud green speedy bag draped across his chest. He finished the calm fit with a slim black pair of pants and chunky derby kicks.

Being the billionaire he is, no one expected the outfit to be affordable… but his donning wares were worth a hefty home downpayment.

Quick calculations reveal that the jacket costs $5,000, the pants are $1,250, and he laced up a $1,220 pair of kicks. He didn’t stop there — the Speedy Bandouliere 40 bag set him back $11,000, and the briefcase alone is an additional $9,500.

So, yes, King James stunted on us all with his $28,000 outfit on NBA opening night. Unfortunately, the stunting for the night stopped there as the Lakers were battered by the Nuggets 119-107, lowlighted by Anthony Davis failing to score a single point in the second half.But back to Louis Vuitton, James marks the second global star to grace his campaign, with the first being Rihanna back in June, showing off the Spring Summer 2024 Mens collection.Pharrell announced the collaboration on his Instagram, standing in front of a billboard of the then-pregnant singer carrying multiple classic Louis bags and a to-go coffee cup. Pharrell was first appointed to the LV post in February, with the brand happy to work with the Virginian creative again. “I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Creative Director,” said Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton’s Chairman and CEO, in a statement. “His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.”

