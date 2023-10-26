Cardi B Is Contemplating Letting Tasha K Off The Hook

CLOSE

Cardi B was awarded $3.3 million after a jury found that Tasha K defamed Cardi B throughout multiple posts and YouTube videos, she was just as wrong as the bogus tea she called herself spilling on Card B.

Since then Cardi B has been relentless about getting her coins out of Tasha K, not letting the saying you can’t get pee from a tree deter her.

Now it seems that Cardi B is having a change of heart and is contemplating letting Tasha K off the hook.

Cardi B said on Twitter Spaces on Wednesday night:

“It don’t make me happy seeing somebody else going through some shit,”. “It don’t make me happy seeing people with tears on their face. And I’m not telling this because I want y’all thinking, ‘Oh Cardi, you’re so nice,’ this and that. It just genuinely doesn’t make me happy.” “I’m gonna talk to my mom tomorrow because, let me tell you something, I could tell when somebody is depressed,” “I can tell when somebody is going through some shit and I can tell when somebody just feels like they don’t have nobody to talk to.”

The change heart came after Tasha K posted a video having a coming to Jesus moment and apologizing to Cardi B.

Let’s pray that this situation works itself out.