Red Bull’s hip hop trivia show, Red Bull Rap IQ, released its latest episode, featuring viral rap sensation Saucy Santana and rising rap star Flo Milli. Check out stills from the episode and be sure to watch inside.

An all-new episode of Red Bull Rap IQ just dropped this week. The series is based on popular French format, Red Bull Rap Jeu, which invites hip hop’s rising acts and tastemakers to battle it out and see who’s the ultimate rap genius. Host Patrick Cloud keeps the score as both teams flex their hip hop knowledge in several rounds of challenges and rap-based trivia.

On the latest episode, the two rappers lead their teams, Flo Milli’s Flo Military vs. Saucy Santana’s Material Gworlls. The rappers are joined by actor and activist Etienne Maurice, and creator Chrissy Poon to see who reigns supreme when it comes to hip-hop knowledge.

The episode is super entertaining with Saucy teaching Patrick how to correctly pronounce “material gworlls” and throwing it back to his makeup podcast days, performing the theme song that started his career as a rapper.

The Red Bull Rap IQ series is part of the newly introduced now Red Bull 1520, a YouTube channel dedicated to hip-hop programming from the world of Red Bull, featuring beats, bars and live performances from rap’s next movement.

Hip Hop’s 50 Year celebration continues as more brands and corporations continue to highlight the genre that has become the leading category in today’s music.

Check out Red Bull Rap IQ’s latest episode below:

Watch: Flo Milli & Saucy Santana Test Their Rap Trivia Skills On ‘Red Bull Rap IQ’ was originally published on globalgrind.com