To some, Chili’s and The Cheesecake Factory aren’t proper first dates, but Ciara’s ending that debate.
On Oct.25, Ciara celebrated her 38th birthday, and her husband Russell Wilson spared the usual pricey gifts of jewelry or a luxury sports car and went with something a bit more thoughtful. The Denver Bronco spoke to her through her stomach by renting out an entire Waffle House for her friends and family.
After the affair, she took to Instagram to recap the night, including her excitement when they first pulled up to the eatery.
Russ also showed his love on social media when posting to Instagram how much Ciara means to him and the exceptional mother she’s been to their kids Sienna Princess and Win Harrison and Future Zahir, whom she shares with rapper Future.
“Happy Birthday to my Queen, @ciara . You truly are Heaven sent, the perfect mother to our children, and God’s blessing to me as we get to do life together as Husband & Wife. We are all truly BLESSED!! I’m so grateful that God put you into my life and we’ve been able to create an amazing (growing) family. God has so much in store for you this year of life and I can’t wait to see how much good will come from your presence and joy!!! I Thank Jesus for you every day! I Love You Mrs. Wilson,” he captioned a photo of the entire family hanging out at the Denver Broncos practice facility.
Russell Wilson Rents Out An Entire Waffle House For Ciara’s Epic Birthday Surprise was originally published on cassiuslife.com
-
Dwight Howard Reportedly Admits To Hooking Up With Man From Instagram, Denies He Forced A Threesome
-
White Georgia Pastor Goes Viral Justifying Slavery In A Sermon
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals What Chris Rock Said to Her Backstage After the Will Smith Oscars Slap
-
Trey Songz Sued For Sexual Assault By Two Women, X Users Ask Why Is He Not In Jail?
-
Tupac's Brother Say's Diddy Called To Clear His Name
-
Well Known Cleveland Hair Stylist Amanda Williams Shot & Killed
-
Access Cleveland Podcast: CMHA Presents New Housing Options for Seniors with Children