Dwight Howard Responds To Sexual Assault Allegations: “I Don’t Gotta Tell Nobody Where I Put My Wood”

Dwight Howard has heard the outrage over his sexual assault allegations and has responded.

Instead of releasing a statement, Howard resorted to TikTok to clap back at the critiques. In one post, he can be seen manically smashing letters on a keyboard with an overlay reading “How they want me to respond to the haters” alongside a crying laughing emoji.

But don’t worry, it gets weirder in the second clip when Howard responds to someone wondering who Kitty is with a photo of him posing behind a lion.

Kitty, of course, is the man dressed as a woman who was at his house when Stephen Harper –who’s accusing Howard of sexual assault– arrived. Harper’s currently suing the 37-year-old former NBA star for a relationship that went awry months after meeting.

Aside from the cringe TikToks, Howard also went on Instagram Live to fight the allegations, asking people to mind their business.

“That’s the problem with y’all people. Y’all done worried about who people spend they time with,” Howard said. “Whatever I’m doing in my bedroom is my damn business. Whatever you doing in your bedroom is your damn business. That ain’t for everybody. Everybody don’t need to know,” he begins the video. “I don’t gotta tell nobody where I put my wood.”

Court documents reveal that Harper and Howard began DM’ing on Instagram back in May 2021. After exchanging messages, things got x-rated and Howard asked for nudes, and explicit images and videos were swapped.

Harper provided screenshots of his conversation with Howard, including one where he clarifies that he’s not actually attracted to men.

“Now I want you to know I’m not like gay or anything. I’m jus a lil nasty sometimes. Ion wanna offend you,” the athlete’s DM read.

After months of talking, Harper visited Howard’s home, where Kitty was also present, and the NBA vet reportedly forced him into a threesome. Howard denounced anything was forced but does admit that he and Harper consensually kissed while hanging out in his bedroom.

