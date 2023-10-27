Jay-Z Covered Everything From A to Z With Gayle King

CLOSE

The mark of a great interview is to truly see someone. Not the person that the entertainment world tries to sell you or the make believe that reality television airs for you and certainly not the person the blogs pour tea for you. Just like great music resonates a feeling in you, a great interview will do the same.

Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter is a master at words, but a man of not so many words when it comes to an interview. Which is why the Jigga Man sitting down with Gayle King for a rare exclusive interview was so great. Not the the rarity of the interview but the fact that Hov allowed you to feel him as a person, a proud father, a husband, a son and a grandson while covering his life humbly from A to Z or in this case from Z to A.

Take a listen to the exclusive interview below as Jay-Z explains the true meaning, behind Blue Ivy’s name, whether or not his kids think his cool and the legacy he is leaving behind to his kids to decide how they want to handle the greatness which is the music that is Jay-Z.