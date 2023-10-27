Blueface Just Got Engaged But Is Chrisean Rock Prego By Him Again!?

CLOSE

The Blueface, Chrisean Rock plot thickens.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock have a rocky strange relationship/some kind of reality show, that has all the low budget makings of the Love & Hip Hop franchise. Chrisean Rock recently gave birth to Blueface’s baby, then weeks later Blueface proposed to his now fiancé Jaidyn Alexis. Jaidyn Alexis on Sunday had to be riding high with a epic proposal during the Ram’s game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles when Blueface brought ‘Thotiana’ to a private suite during the game, followed up by a record deal.

Chrisean Rock upon learning of the proposal seemed broken hearted, but she has now poured some tea to Jason Lee that she might be having the last laugh.

Chrisean Rock says that she is fertile and is alluding that she might be pregnant again.

Take a look at the video below.