Mary J. Blige “Still Believe In Love” New Music

In 1999 Mary J. Blige said, “deep inside I wish that they could see, that I’m just plain ol’ Mary”, and that may be true however when it comes to music Mary J. Blige the master of story telling is like a fine wine that just get s better with time.
After her divorce Mary J. Blige told you she would be ‘Just Fine’ and today she is proving it by dropping not only a new track but a new music video to go along with it and a message that Mary J. Blige “Still Believe In Love”.
The multi Grammy Award winning Queen of R&B, Mary J. Blige, today, unveiled a new single titled “Still Believe In Love,” a collaboration alongside Vado that sees her focused on the better days that lie ahead of her.
The track his hot but “Still Believe In Love” music video is fire with a setting of the most romantic country in the world Italy. The freshly released clip shows Mary J. Blige and Vado coasting along the European country’s shoreline and hitting up the beautiful island of Capri.
Take a look and listen to Mary J. Blige’s latest chapter in her “Still Believe In Love” below.
-
Dwight Howard Reportedly Admits To Hooking Up With Man From Instagram, Denies He Forced A Threesome
-
White Georgia Pastor Goes Viral Justifying Slavery In A Sermon
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals What Chris Rock Said to Her Backstage After the Will Smith Oscars Slap
-
Trey Songz Sued For Sexual Assault By Two Women, X Users Ask Why Is He Not In Jail?
-
Tupac's Brother Say's Diddy Called To Clear His Name
-
Well Known Cleveland Hair Stylist Amanda Williams Shot & Killed
-
Access Cleveland Podcast: CMHA Presents New Housing Options for Seniors with Children