Mary J. Blige “Still Believe In Love” New Music

In 1999 Mary J. Blige said, “deep inside I wish that they could see, that I’m just plain ol’ Mary”, and that may be true however when it comes to music Mary J. Blige the master of story telling is like a fine wine that just get s better with time.

After her divorce Mary J. Blige told you she would be ‘Just Fine’ and today she is proving it by dropping not only a new track but a new music video to go along with it and a message that Mary J. Blige “Still Believe In Love”.

The multi Grammy Award winning Queen of R&B, Mary J. Blige, today, unveiled a new single titled “Still Believe In Love,” a collaboration alongside Vado that sees her focused on the better days that lie ahead of her.

The track his hot but “Still Believe In Love” music video is fire with a setting of the most romantic country in the world Italy. The freshly released clip shows Mary J. Blige and Vado coasting along the European country’s shoreline and hitting up the beautiful island of Capri.

Take a look and listen to Mary J. Blige’s latest chapter in her “Still Believe In Love” below.