Magic City Classic Live Broadcast ft. Tamika Scott and Dante Bowe [WATCH EXCLUSIVES]

The RSMS crew visited Birmingham, Alabama (Superdome Comedy Club) on Friday to support the Magic City Classic weekend.The morning included live performances from Tamika Scott and Dante Bowe. Both renowned artists have been members of award-winning groups (Scott of r&b group Xscape and Bowe formerly with worship group Maverick City Music), and are now going on to showcase their own solo talents.

See: Kicking Off the Magic City Classic from Birmingham [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

As with any Rickey Smiley Morning Show live recording, it wouldn’t be complete without participation from the audience. Interactive segments like Battle of the Sexes, Karaoke, and Dance Contests are always a crowd favorite. Other guest speakers included Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. and Dr. Daniel K. Wims (Presidents of Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University) who spoke on the economic impact of the Magic City Classic and the importance of their institutions.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cy5s9lEraxb/

To attend our next live broadcast, be sure to listen to the RSMS weekdays (5-9a CT/6-10a ET) for updates.

